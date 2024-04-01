Egyptian agricultural exports rise in Q1 2024, driven by market expansion, competitive advantage

(MENAFN) Egypt's agricultural exports have witnessed a notable upswing in the initial quarter of 2024, surpassing 2.2 million tons valued at USD1.5 billion. This represents a significant increase of USD300 million compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The announcement came from Egyptian Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Al-Qasir, who highlighted the pivotal role of market diversification in driving this growth. Over the past decade, Egypt has successfully opened doors to 95 new markets and expanded its export footprint to encompass over 400 agricultural commodities across 160 countries.



Minister Al-Qasir underscored the critical importance of agricultural exports as a key source of foreign currency for Egypt. Notably, total exports of fresh and manufactured agricultural products reached approximately USD9 million in the previous year, emphasizing the substantial contribution of the agricultural sector to Egypt's economy. Al-Qasir emphasized that the focus of exports lies in leveraging surplus production beyond domestic consumption, particularly in goods and products where Egypt holds a competitive advantage, such as citrus fruits and other agricultural commodities.



Moreover, Al-Qasir emphasized that the objective of agricultural exports extends beyond mere economic gains. It serves as a mechanism to support Egyptian farmers and producers by ensuring a balanced price equilibrium and facilitating sustainable profitability. By channeling surplus production into international markets, Egypt aims to bolster the economic returns for its agricultural sector, thereby fortifying the livelihoods of farmers and ensuring their long-term sustainability.



Overall, Egypt's surge in agricultural exports during the first quarter of 2024 underscores the country's commitment to leveraging its agricultural strengths and market opportunities on the global stage. As Egypt continues to pursue market diversification and enhance its export capabilities, the agricultural sector remains poised to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and fostering the prosperity of its farming communities.

