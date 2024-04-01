Qatar Energy expands marine fleet before expanding output

(MENAFN) In a move to bolster its shipping capabilities ahead of a significant increase in production, Qatar Energy Company has finalized multiple charter contracts with various Asian shipowners. The company, headquartered in Doha, Qatar, orchestrated a ceremony to formalize agreements for the chartering of 19 LNG carriers, signaling its proactive approach to fortifying its shipping fleet. Among the agreements signed, Qatar Energy secured contracts to charter six vessels from the Chinese LNG shipping company CMES, an additional six vessels from Shandong Marine Energy, and three vessels from MES Sea Berhad. Furthermore, four ships each were chartered from Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Hyundai Glovis, further diversifying Qatar Energy's shipping partnerships.



This expansion initiative comes on the heels of Qatar Energy's previous commitments to construct 77 ships in Korean and Chinese shipyards, underscoring its strategic vision to bolster its logistical capabilities in tandem with production enhancements. As Qatar Energy prepares for the next phase of development, characterized by a substantial increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) output, the reinforcement of its shipping fleet assumes paramount importance.



At the core of Qatar Energy's expansion plans lies the ambitious North Field project, aimed at augmenting Qatar's status as the leading exporter of liquefied natural gas globally. Central to this project is the implementation of eight liquefied natural gas lines, which are poised to substantially augment Qatar's liquefaction capacity. By 2030, these efforts are expected to propel Qatar's annual liquefaction capacity from 77 million tons to 142 million tons, marking an impressive 85 percent surge in production.



Through strategic partnerships with Asian shipowners and a proactive approach to fleet expansion, Qatar Energy is positioning itself to capitalize on burgeoning global demand for LNG. As the company strengthens its shipping capabilities in tandem with production enhancements, it is poised to reinforce its position as a key player in the global LNG market.

