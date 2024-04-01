Mosque With Capacity For 575 Worshippers Opens In Rawdat Al-Hamamah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), represented by the Mosque Administration, inaugurated a new grand mosque in the Rawdat Al-Hamamah area. Accommodating a capacity of 575 male and female worshippers, the mosque is situated on a spacious total area of 4,453 square meters.

The opening of the new mosque takes place as part of the ministry's plan aimed at expanding and developing mosques in all regions of the country to keep up with urban growth and population increase, in line with the country's 2030 national vision.

Designated as Mosque Number (MS) 1392, it features a main prayer hall accommodating 500 male worshippers, along with a separate hall for women accommodating 75 female worshippers. Additionally, the mosque includes spacious ablution facilities and a large number of public parking spaces, some of which are allocated for people with special needs, with organized entrances and exits. It is also adorned with a tall minaret, and has two separate imam residences and a muezzin's residence.

The Ministry's Engineering Affairs Department is responsible for providing mosques and prayer areas in the country, supplying temporary mosques to areas and overseeing their maintenance, preparing the annual maintenance plan for mosques and imam residences in coordination with relevant authorities. It also prepares a database of mosques, prayer areas, and their staff.