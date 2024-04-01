Israeli Forces Arrest 19 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 1 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces conducted a series of raids and arrests in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, resulting in the apprehension of 19 Palestinians in the early hours of Monday.The campaign involved searches, incursions, and confrontations in multiple areas.According to a statement by the Palestinian Prisoners Society, clashes erupted during the operations, leading to injuries among Palestinians as they confronted the invading Israeli forces. The detainees were subsequently transferred to occupation security services for interrogation, purportedly for their alleged involvement in armed resistance activities against the occupation forces and settlers.The incursions primarily targeted various governorates of the West Bank, with a focus on refugee camps. During these raids, Israeli forces entered numerous homes, conducted thorough searches, and subjected residents to questioning following hours of detention.