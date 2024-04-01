Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) A Kuwaiti relief medical team of various specialties heads to Gaza to assist the medical sector in the (Gaza European) Hospital and the Kuwait Specialized Hospital

