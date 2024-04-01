               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

J&K: Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement In Rajouri


4/1/2024 5:15:18 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 1 (IANS) After noticing suspicious movement, an army trooper on guard duty opened fire in J&K's Rajouri district.

Officials said that after noticing suspicious movement in the Chingus area of Rajouri, the alert sentry of the Army's 15 grenadiers opened several rounds.

“It was a speculative fire and after the initial round of firing by the sentry at the guard post, there was no suspicious movement in the area,” officials said.

They said that a close vigil is being maintained in the area.

MENAFN01042024000231011071ID1108043149

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search