J&K: Army Opens Fire After Suspicious Movement In Rajouri

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 1 (IANS) After noticing suspicious movement, an army trooper on guard duty opened fire in J&K's Rajouri district.
Officials said that after noticing suspicious movement in the Chingus area of Rajouri, the alert sentry of the Army's 15 grenadiers opened several rounds.
“It was a speculative fire and after the initial round of firing by the sentry at the guard post, there was no suspicious movement in the area,” officials said.
They said that a close vigil is being maintained in the area.
