Odisha: President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings On 'Utkala Dibasa'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 1 (IANS) Wishes poured in from every corner of the society as Odisha is celebrating 'Utkal Dibasa' or the 88th Formation Day of the state on Monday.

Odisha, one of the first states in the country to be formed on the basis of language on April 1, 1936, commemorates the day every year as Utkal Dibasa or Odisha Day.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others cutting across party lines wished the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa.

“Warm greetings to people on Odisha Day! Odisha is known for its vast natural wealth and rich cultural heritage. The resilient people of this state have made great contributions in the development of Odisha and the country. Odisha has produced many icons over the centuries, including several makers of modern India. May Lord Jagannath bless the state and its people with greater success and prosperity!,” said President Murmu.

PM Modi also wished the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa celebration.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people. The state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha,” PM Modi posted on his 'X' account.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished the people of Odisha.

“Odisha is writing a glorious history in every sector. Odisha is enriched with the commitment of every single Odia people. It is the resolution of every Odia to form a 'Vikshit Odisha' or 'Developed Odisha' in tandem with this era of transformation. On this occasion of Utkala Dibasa, let us move ahead to form a 'Vikshit Odisha' or 'Developed Odisha' by strengthening our dignity and self-respect.,” wrote CM Patnaik.