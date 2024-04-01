Ukraine's Defense Forces Killed More Than 4,700 Invaders Last Week - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated 4,780 Russian invaders last week.

Andrii Kovaliov, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past week, the overall enemy losses amounted to 4,780 Russian occupiers, 79 tanks, 121 armored fighting vehicles, 173 artillery systems, 5 multiple rocket launchers, 17 air defense systems, 192 operational-tactical drones, 38 cruise missiles, 263 vehicles, and 38 units of special equipment," Kovaliov said.

He noted that during the past week, Ukraine's air defenders destroyed 132 out of 147 enemy Shahed attack drones. More than 40 Lancet UAVs were also destroyed.

Last week, Ukrainian aircraft struck 72 areas where enemy troops, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. In addition, three command posts, an air defense system, and four anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.