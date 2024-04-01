Johnson Says Ukraine Aid Will Include Some 'Innovations'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has said that he expects to move a package that includes aid for Ukraine when the House returns from recess and expects the package to include "some important innovations."

That's according to The Hill , Ukrinform reports.

In an interview on "Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy," Johnson stressed the difficult position he is in, with a historically narrow House majority, but said that he was working throughout the current work period to come up with a package and plans to put it on the floor when the House gavels back into session.

"We've been talking to all the members especially now over the district work period. When we return after this work period, we'll be moving a product, but it's going to, I think, have some important innovations," he said.

Johnson floated as examples the possibilities of extending a loan to Ukraine – an idea that gained some traction earlier this month, as a way to back Ukraine in a way that might assuage conservative concerns about providing more aid as Ukraine fights against Russian aggression.

He also mentioned the REPO for Ukrainians Act, which would authorize the president to seize Russian sovereign assets frozen in the U.S. and give them to Ukraine to use against Russia.

Johnson added that, in an effort to "unleash American energy," he wants "to have natural gas exports that will help un-fund Vladimir Putin's war effort there."

The new vote will take place no earlier than April 9.

On February 13, the U.S. Senate supported a bill laying down $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, including $60 billion to Kyiv.

The document must be approved by the House of Representatives before being sent to President Joe Biden for signature.

