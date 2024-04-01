Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Plans To Resign, Calls Snap Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will resign to reducetensions with Azerbaijan over border villages that came underYerevan's control in the 1990s. According to Azernews, Armenia'sZhokhorwood newspaper writes about this.

In this context, the Prime Minister held an emergency partymeeting.

“Azerbaijan's demands regarding the Tavush regions have becomeso deep that Pashinyan decided to resign to alleviate thesituation,” the paper says.

According to the newspaper, Pashinyan decided that“this wouldbe the salvation of himself and his government.”

The document also states that early parliamentary elections willbe held in Armenia on September 10.

The topic of delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan wasagain touched upon in Armenia after Azerbaijani Deputy PrimeMinister Shahin Mustafayev stated on March 9 that, as part of thedelimitation and demarcation of the border with Armenia, the issuesof the liberation of four villages in the Gazakh district should beimmediately resolved.

Later, during a meeting with residents of Voskepar village inTavush province, Pashinyan warned about the likelihood of a newconflict if the Armenian side refused to discuss borderdelimitation and demarcation issues.