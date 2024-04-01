PASHA Capital To Implement Placements Of Bonds Worth $35 Million

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

PASHA Capital Investment Company JSC will place undocumented,named, interest-bearing, unsecured bonds of "Kapital Bank" CJSC onthe Baku Stock Exchange, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that each offered bond has a nominal value of$100, with a total volume of $35,000,000 and a maturity period of 7years. These bonds, which can be acquired through PASHA CapitalInvestment Company, offer investors an annual return of 7%. Paymentof coupon interest will be made within the next 3 business daysfollowing the completion of every 90 calendar days. The bonds willbe placed on the Baku Stock Exchange through a subscriptionprocedure, with the start date of the subscription period to beannounced at least 1 business day in advance.

Investors interested in these securities and willing toparticipate in the subscription process can contact PASHA CapitalInvestment Company JSC, the underwriter of the bonds.

Contact number for inquiries: 1548