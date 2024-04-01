Over 200 Armenian Surveillance Cameras Destroyed In Anti-Terror Operation In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

During the initial phase of the anti-terror operation carriedout by the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh in 2023, surveillanceequipment previously identified in the trenches, firing positions,fortifications, and permanent deployment locations of the Armenianarmed forces were destroyed as legitimate military targets, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani DefenseMinistry.

More than 200 optical-electronic and surveillance camerasbelonging to the Armenian armed forces, strategically positionedalong the 480-kilometer contact line with depths of 10-15 and 20-30meters, were meticulously installed to monitor the movements of ourunits and civilian populations, as well as to conduct various typesof provocative activities against them.

The high-precision weaponry in our army's arsenal was utilizedto neutralize the optical-electronic and surveillance camerasbelonging to the Armenian armed forces identified by ourreconnaissance tools in the economic zone of Garabagh.