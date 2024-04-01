Azerbaijani Supreme Court Prepares For Judicial Appointments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



New judges of the Azerbaijani Supreme Court, as well as theappeal courts of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Shaki, and Shirvan, will beappointed, Azernews reports.

In this regard, the following bills were submitted to theAzerbaijani parliament:

1. On the appointment of judges of the Supreme Court of theAzerbaijan Republic.

2. On the appointment of a judge of the Supreme Court of theNakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

3. On the appointment and dismissal of judges of the Baku Courtof Appeal.

4. On the appointment and dismissal of judges of the Ganja Courtof Appeal.

5. On the appointment and dismissal of judges of the SumgayitCourt of Appeal.

6. On the appointment of judges of the Sheki Court ofAppeal.

7. On the appointment and dismissal of judges of the ShirvanCourt of Appeal.

Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and StateBuilding will meet today to consider the bills.