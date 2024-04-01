Abu Dhabi's non-oil sectors achieve strong economic growth in 2023

(MENAFN) Preliminary estimates of Abu Dhabi's GDP, released by the Statistics Center, underscore a significant expansion in the emirate's non-oil sectors, showcasing resilience and capacity for growth amidst a burgeoning non-oil economy. In 2023, non-oil sectors surged by an impressive 9.1 percent, contributing to an overall increase in the emirate's real GDP by 3.1 percent compared to the previous year. This growth trajectory highlights Abu Dhabi's ability to thrive amidst the evolving economic landscape, particularly in light of the burgeoning non-oil segments.



The emirate's economic landscape witnessed notable advancements across various sectors, with construction, financial, insurance, transportation, and storage industries collectively contributing 53.4 percent to the total gross domestic product. This diversification of economic activity underscores Abu Dhabi's concerted efforts to reduce reliance on oil revenues and foster a more resilient and diversified economic base.



Furthermore, the last quarter of 2023 saw the economy of Abu Dhabi sustaining its growth momentum, with a growth rate of 4.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. This continued expansion was propelled by the sustained growth of non-oil sectors, which recorded a remarkable 10.4 percent increase during the same quarter.



The robust growth witnessed in Abu Dhabi's economy can be attributed to the strategic initiatives and policies implemented by the emirate. These efforts are aimed at promoting economic diversification, with a particular emphasis on the development of the industrial and tourism sectors. Additionally, Abu Dhabi has been proactive in attracting foreign investments and nurturing the private sector to stimulate job creation and enhance economic resilience. The strong performance of the non-oil economy, characterized by high growth rates of 9.1 percent in 2023 and 9.2 percent in 2022, underscores the success of these strategies in driving sustainable economic expansion.



Overall, Abu Dhabi's economic landscape reflects a promising trajectory characterized by robust growth in non-oil sectors, underpinned by strategic initiatives aimed at promoting economic diversification and resilience. As the emirate continues to prioritize sustainable growth and development, it is well-positioned to navigate evolving global economic dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

