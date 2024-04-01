Elevate Your Eid Celebration: Fouquet's Dubai Presents A Lavish Eid Brunch

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As the city unites to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid, Fouquet's Dubai cordially invites you to indulge in opulence at its extravagant Eid Brunch, starting from AED 350 per person. Set against the backdrop of sophistication, this culinary celebration promises a sumptuous feast that will elevate your festive experience to new heights. The Eid Brunch will be available from April 10 until April 14, ensuring ample opportunity to revel in the festivities throughout the holiday period.

From 12pm until 4pm embark on a delightful culinary adventure with a Tomato Soup and Crunchy Bruschetta-a harmonious blend of tomato flavors meticulously crafted to tantalize your taste buds. The journey continues with a selection of delectable starters, including Green Peas Hummus paired with Bresaola and Zaatar Salad, and Crispy Calamaries with Walnut and Harissa Puree. Rocca Salad with Feta Cheese and Pomegranate, along with Prawns and Avocado Salad, offers a symphony of textures and tastes.

Indulge in a selection of mouthwatering main courses that showcase culinary finesse, such as Pan-Seared Wagyu Beef Sirloin with Sauteed Parisian Mushrooms and Braised Shallot. Delight your palate with Pan-Seared Scottish Salmon accompanied by Virgin Sauce, Pan-Fried Potatoes, and Caramelized Onions. Roasted Chicken Breast with Pilaf Rice, Dry Fruits, and Nuts, and Lamb Chops Marinated with Ras-el-Hanout and Black Lentil Hummus provide an exquisite array of choices.

Conclude your Eid Brunch experience on a sweet note with Vanilla Caramelized Cream, Chocolate Souffl served with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce, Raspberry Tart with Almond Sponge Cake and Raspberry Confit, and Tiramisu featuring Coffee Ganache, Mascarpone Cream, and Cocoa Powder.

Fouquet's Dubai extends a warm invitation for guests to revel in the festive spirit, creating lasting memories with family and friends. Elevate your Eid celebration with our sumptuous brunch and an ambiance that reflects the epitome of sophistication.