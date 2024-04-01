Al Masaood Auto Leasing Announces Attractive Ramadan Leasing Deals

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE, April 1, 2024 – In the spirit of Ramadan, Al Masaood Auto Leasing has announced a unique opportunity for both retail and corporate customers to drive their dream car with ease and convenience. Featuring a diverse fleet of Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault vehicles, Auto Leasing is offering personalised leasing solutions starting from AED 2,099 per month, tailor-made to appeal to various customer preferences.

The offer by Al Masaood Auto Leasing includes free car maintenance and replacement solutions to ensure continuous mobility. Flexible plans spanning 1, 2, or 3 years are also available to accommodate customer needs. The cars can be leased with zero downpayment and are covered under comprehensive insurance. Additionally, the added convenience of DARB/Salik toll solutions on cars ensures a seamless, worry-free driving experience.

This exclusive Ramadan offer is currently live, and will be available until May 14th, providing a great opportunity for those looking for attractive leasing offers. Terms and conditions apply on the offers. For further information on how to effortlessly lease a car from Auto Leasing this Ramadan, customers can call 800 300 600.