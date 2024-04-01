Israel Central Bank Governor advocates for prudent fiscal policy amid escalating military spending

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the Governor of the Central Bank of Israel has urged the government to adopt a responsible fiscal stance amidst mounting military expenditure. Against the backdrop of recent legislative approvals directing significant financial resources towards the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Governor Amir Yaron emphasized the imperative of maintaining fiscal discipline, particularly by constraining non-defense spending. With the approval of a revised budget for 2024 allocating substantial funds for the protracted conflict, Yaron cautioned against unchecked expansion of the military budget without corresponding fiscal adjustments.



Yaron advocated for the establishment of a committee comprising representatives from both defense and civilian sectors to assess Israel's defense requirements over the upcoming years. Stressing the importance of a comprehensive approach, he underscored the need for this committee to formulate a multi-year budget program that considers the broader economic implications. In his communication addressed to government ministers and members of the Knesset, as part of the Central Bank's annual report for 2023, Yaron highlighted the necessity of prudently managing defense expenditures to safeguard the economy's stability.



Furthermore, Yaron emphasized that any potential augmentation of the defense budget beyond current allocations should be accompanied by corresponding fiscal measures to mitigate adverse effects on public debt levels. He emphasized the significance of preventing a sustained increase in the ratio of public debt to GDP, underscoring the importance of maintaining fiscal sustainability amidst evolving security challenges. By advocating for a balanced approach that prioritizes national security while safeguarding fiscal health, Yaron's remarks underscore the complex interplay between defense spending and broader economic considerations in Israel's policy landscape.

