Israelis demonstrate against Netanyahu in Jerusalem amidst escalating anti-government anger

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a massive gathering of tens of thousands of individuals assembled to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration, marking what has been characterized as the most significant demonstration since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October. Among the demonstrators were anti-government activists and family members of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, who came together outside the Knesset building to demand Netanyahu's immediate resignation. This protest occurred in the wake of a declaration by hostage families indicating escalated measures against Netanyahu's government.



The protest extended beyond the confines of the Knesset, as demonstrators proceeded to march towards Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, where they obstructed entrances to the city. Additionally, outside the parliament building, protest groups erected a tent city to symbolize their dissent. According to reports from local media outlets, this demonstration represented the largest anti-government rally witnessed since the outbreak of the conflict in October, underscoring the depth of public discontent and opposition towards Netanyahu's leadership.



Amidst the fervor of the protest, participants vocally expressed their demands, chanting slogans such as "elections now" to underscore their call for political change. Moreover, protesters urged the Knesset to forego its scheduled spring break, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the escalating political turmoil within the country. The demonstration served as a potent display of public frustration and dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's government, reflecting a widespread sentiment of disillusionment and a desire for transformative action.



“The military reservists don't get to take break time. The hostages don't get to take break time. You the citizens don't get to take break time. But somehow they can?” Opposition leader Yair Lapid was cited by an Israeli news agency as saying.



“In what country in the world are such people still in office after what happened to us?”

