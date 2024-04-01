Abu Dhabi's economy achieves 3.1 percent annual growth in 2023

(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi's economy demonstrated robust growth in 2023, expanding by 3.1 percent annually, marking its highest level of growth in a decade. Despite facing challenges and global market fluctuations impacting all sectors, the emirate's gross domestic product (GDP) for the 12-month period ending in December reached Dh1.14 trillion. This performance underscores Abu Dhabi's resilience and proactive measures amid evolving economic landscapes.



A significant driver of this growth was the remarkable expansion of the non-oil sector, which surged by 9.1 percent year-on-year. Key contributors to this growth included advancements in construction, finance and insurance, and transportation and storage activities, collectively constituting over 53 percent of the total GDP. These achievements are based on data from the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi.



In the final quarter of 2023, Abu Dhabi's economy recorded a 4.1 percent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022. Notably, the non-oil economy saw even stronger growth, reaching 10.4 percent on an annual basis during the same period.



These results reflect the effectiveness of Abu Dhabi's strategic initiatives aimed at fostering economic diversification, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Through proactive policies and investments, the emirate continues to solidify its position as a dynamic and resilient economic hub in the region.



“The impressive performance of our Falcon Economy during the past few years proved the effectiveness of Abu Dhabi’s proactive approach to address the ever-changing dynamics of the global economy,” stated Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.



“As evidenced by the exceptional growth of targeted sectors and clusters … which was the highest in the Mena region, Abu Dhabi has reaffirmed its status as a leading, innovative economic powerhouse and magnet for talents, businesses and quality investments.”

