Israeli army withdraws from Al Shifa medical complex after 2-week siege

(MENAFN) Confirming on Monday, the Israeli army has concluded its two-week-long siege on Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa medical complex, rendering it entirely non-functional. This withdrawal was corroborated by residents and witnesses in the vicinity, as reported by The National. In an announcement made on social media platform X, the army declared the cessation of its raid, although it refrained from providing an immediate update on the death toll resulting from the operation.



Early Monday, Israel's army radio disclosed that approximately 200 individuals had been killed and 1,400 others apprehended. According to military sources cited by the radio, soldiers targeted around 200 "militants" during the raid, while 500 additional individuals were arrested. Furthermore, approximately 900 "suspects" were detained for interrogation. Meanwhile, Gaza authorities acknowledged the Israeli retreat and lamented the extensive damage inflicted upon the medical complex.



Eyewitnesses and journalists reported observing tanks and military vehicles withdrawing from the Gaza City complex on Monday morning. Additionally, video footage circulated on Palestinian social media platforms depicted numerous bodies scattered across the hospital's premises in the aftermath of the siege. Gaza's civil defense agency later confirmed that around 300 individuals, including Palestinians found handcuffed, had lost their lives during the raid.

