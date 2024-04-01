Oil rates surge amid escalating Middle East tensions, Russia-Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) Oil rates experienced a notable uptick on Monday, driven by concerns surrounding tighter oil supply due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. International benchmark Brent crude surged to USD87.24 per barrel at 9:31 a.m. local time (0631 GMT), marking a significant 32 percent increase from the previous trading session's closing price of USD86.96 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to USD83.42 per barrel at the same time, representing a modest 0.30 percent uptick from the previous session's close of USD83.17 per barrel.



The prolonged conflict between Israel and Palestine, alongside the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war, has exacerbated concerns about global energy supply disruptions, contributing to the surge in oil prices. Despite the United Nations Security Council's recent decision to establish an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, Israel persists in its attacks, disregarding calls for de-escalation. In parallel, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen continue to target vessels associated with Israel in the Red Sea, prompting retaliatory measures from the US and the UK, who have launched attacks on Houthi assets.



Friday saw the US reporting the destruction of four unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the Houthis in Yemen, further exacerbating tensions in the region. The Houthis, in response, have declared their intention to continue targeting ships linked to Israel as long as the US and UK maintain their offensive operations in Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen.



Furthermore, drone attacks on certain refineries in Russia led to a temporary suspension of operations, casting doubt on the country's export capacity and subsequently bolstering oil prices. Given that Russian crude oil and refined products constitute approximately 8 percent of the global supply, any disruptions to Russia's oil exports have significant implications for global oil markets.

