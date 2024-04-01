Turkish stocks open Monday’s trading session higher

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey’s primary stock index commenced trading at 9,234.48 points, marking a notable increase of 1.01 percent, equivalent to 92.08 points, compared to the previous day's closing figure. This surge reflects the positive momentum in the market, indicating investor optimism and confidence in the country's economic prospects.



During the previous trading session on Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index exhibited a similar upward trend, climbing by 0.69 percent to conclude the day at 9,142.40 points. The market witnessed robust activity with a daily transaction volume reaching 93 billion Turkish liras (USD2.88 billion), highlighting significant investor participation and liquidity in the market.



As of 09:54 a.m. local time (0654GMT) on Monday, the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira stood at 32.4295, while the euro/lira exchange rate was reported at 34.9858. Additionally, the British pound was traded at a rate of 40.9513 liras. These currency exchange rates provide insights into the dynamics of Turkey’s foreign exchange market, influencing various sectors of the economy, including trade and investment.



In the global commodities market, the price of Brent crude oil was recorded at approximately USD87.28 per barrel, indicating stability in oil prices. Meanwhile, the price of gold stood at USD2,281.70 per ounce, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in precious metal prices amid global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. These commodity price movements have implications for Turkey’s economy, particularly in terms of energy costs and the country's trade balance.

