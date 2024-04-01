Qatar Wins Bid To Host 50Th IOSCO Annual Meeting 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) announced yesterday the election of Qatar, represented by Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), to host the 50th IOSCO Annual Meeting for 2025. Martin Moloney, Secretary General of IOSCO, expressed his happiness at the election of the QFMA to host the meeting, in a message sent to H E Dr. Tamy bin Ahmad Al Binali, CEO of the QFMA.

Moloney congratulated Dr. Al Binali and said that he will inform IOSCO Board and the members of this election for a specialized team from IOSCO to communicate with the QFMA to undertake preparations for the upcoming meeting. The IOSCO Annual Meeting is an important meeting held worldwide and discusses all fields related to the current and future of capital markets and the international regulators of such markets.

QFMA had applied to host the meeting, where the host country was voted on by the IOSCO members, and Qatar won a majority of votes. This achievement reflects Qatar's strong reputation and success in hosting and organizing major international events, as well as the QFMA's leading and responsible role as a regulatory and supervisory authority for the capital markets in the country.

Qatar's election to host the meeting also reflects the level of international confidence in Qatar's financial sector and its growing ability to attract local and foreign investments, as part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a globally leading financial center, as well as Qatar's commitment to enhancing international cooperation and interaction among in the capital markets sector.

This and other specialised global meetings hosted by Qatar are an important step towards contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals in the financial and economic, in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030.