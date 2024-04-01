Qatar's Al Saeed And Riyad To Miss U23 Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar football Association (QFA) announced the injury of two Qatar players, who will miss the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 set to take place from April 15 to May 3.

The QFA in a statement said Ahmed Al Saeed suffered from a tear in the meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee, adding that he will undergo surgery at Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital next week.

Also, Ahmed Riyad, suffered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury during friendly against Uzbekistan last Tuesday. He will undergo a treatment program under the supervision of the national teams medical staff together with Aspetar.

The Qatar U23 under coach Ilidio Vale are undergoing a training camp to prepare for the Asian Cup, which will serve as qualifying event for this year's Paris Olympics.