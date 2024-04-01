Sunil Grover All Praise For Adah Sharma; Says She's 'Very Serious' About Her Work

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Sunil Grover, who plays the lead in the black comedy 'Sunflower', has opened up on his co-star Adah Sharma, saying she is very serious about her work.

The season two of the show stars Adah as Rosie, who is a bar dancer.

Speaking about 'The Kerala Story' fame actress, Sunil told IANS: "She has beautifully played the character. She is a professional artist, who is deeply immersed in her work."

"She is very serious about her work, and the hard work and efforts she puts behind her work cannot be seen, it's done in a very natural manner," he said.

Apart from 'Sunflower', Sunil has been a part of streaming shows like 'United Kacche', and 'Tandav'.

On one thing, he had to unlearn for OTT, Sunil shared: "I think one should keep aside their experience. Sometimes your experience makes your performance boring. You should have a new approach, come as a new artist, then I think it will be fun."

The show also stars Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadda, Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

'Sunflower S2' is streaming on ZEE5.