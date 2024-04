Dolly Parton Once Toyed With The Idea Of Taking Her Own Life: 'One Of Those Perfect Storms'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Country music icon Dolly Parton has talked about how once she thought about taking her own life as she opened up about personal struggles she went through in the 1990s.

Parton has enjoyed decades of success but shared that there was a time in the 1990s, when a number of things had left her "wounded" and she turned to writing music as a form of therapy.

“I was overweight, I was feeling bad and I was going through a business relationship and I had felt betrayed. It was one of those perfect storms. I wasn't going to commit suicide, but I pondered,” she told SiriusXM, reports co.

"I never went to a therapist, just went to my guitar, started writing songs. My music is my best therapy. Not everybody knew what I was going through, I was just working wounded. You don't stop living just because you have a broken heart or a broken spirit. You've still got jobs to do.”

The 'Jolene' hitmaker reasoned that "almost everybody" has probably endured the same sort of mental struggle she did at some point in their lives and jokingly compared her own life to rocky road ice cream as opposed to vanilla.

She said: "I bet nearly everybody has been in the dumps that I've had. I always said I'd rather be on a rocky road than vanilla."