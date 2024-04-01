Cocoa rates reach all time high

(MENAFN) The cocoa market witnessed an extraordinary surge on Tuesday as cocoa bean prices reached historic highs, driven by severe supply constraints in West Africa, the epicenter of global cocoa production. Benchmark cocoa futures for May delivery on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in New York experienced a momentous intraday spike, briefly surpassing the USD10,000 per metric ton threshold, a milestone never before attained in the commodity's history. Although prices eventually eased to around USD9,625 per ton, the unprecedented breach of the USD10,000 mark underscored the magnitude of the price escalation.



The remarkable rally in cocoa prices, surging by over 150 percent in the past three months and witnessing a staggering 255 percent increase since March 2023, has raised concerns and garnered attention from market observers worldwide. Analysts attribute the dramatic price spike to adverse weather conditions and cocoa-pod diseases plaguing the two largest cocoa producers, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, which collectively account for approximately two-thirds of global cocoa bean supply. The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) cautioned in a recent report that any disruption in production from these key producing countries is bound to exert a significant impact on the cocoa market, given their dominant role in global supply chains.



Furthermore, the challenges facing West Africa's cocoa industry extend beyond Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, with Nigeria and Ghana also expected to experience diminished cocoa harvests.



Projections from analytics and consulting firm GlobalData suggest a substantial 8 percent decline in global cocoa supply for the 2023-2024 season compared to the preceding year, exacerbating concerns over supply shortages and market stability.



Amidst the soaring cocoa prices, chocolate manufacturers have sounded alarms about the potential necessity of passing on the increased costs to consumers. The looming prospect of higher cocoa bean prices has prompted industry stakeholders to consider strategies for navigating the volatile market landscape and mitigating the economic ramifications of the unprecedented price escalation.

