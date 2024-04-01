Russia challenges UN sanctions on N-Korea

(MENAFN) In apparent defiance of United Nations sanctions, Russia has purportedly initiated direct oil shipments to North Korea, as revealed by satellite images obtained by the Financial Times. The images, provided by the United Kingdom-based think-tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), reportedly depict at least five North Korean tankers voyaging to Vostochny Port in Russia's Far East to collect oil products since the beginning of March.



According to the report, these recent shipments mark the first documented instances of direct seaborne oil deliveries from Russia to North Korea since the United Nations Security Council imposed stringent oil import restrictions on Pyongyang in 2017. The sanctions were imposed in response to North Korea's continued testing of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.



Under the United Nations sanctions regime, member states are obligated to report all transactions involving refined petroleum products to North Korea, with an annual import limit of 500,000 barrels.



Hugh Griffiths, a former coordinator of the United Nations panel responsible for monitoring sanctions against North Korea, characterized these oil deliveries as a blatant assault on the sanctions framework, suggesting that such actions could jeopardize the efficacy of the entire sanctions regime.



The report highlights that the North Korean-flagged vessels, classified as oil product tankers, made repeated visits to the same berth operated by a Russian oil company at Vostochny Port, where they presumably loaded oil products. Subsequent satellite imagery reportedly confirmed that two of these vessels proceeded from Vostochny to the North Korean port of Chongjin, where they appeared to offload their cargo.



The alleged violations underscore the challenges in enforcing international sanctions against North Korea and raise concerns about the effectiveness of the existing regulatory mechanisms in curbing illicit activities that undermine global peace and security.

