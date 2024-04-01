26.3 Million Lucrative Job Openings In The Beauty Industry Waiting For You

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
The beauty industry is set to employ 26.3 million people by 2030
(As per BWSSC report)
. It is also a highly lucrative field where salaries can range as high as Rs. 4 lakhs - Rs. 10 lakhs per year*(Average of different jobs in the beauty industry. Source: Ambitionbox).
Students learning pro level hair & makeup skills with technical mastery
So what is the easiest way to land these jobs? It's simple – you need India's most iconic beauty institute. Here's how Lakme
Academy Powered by Aptech trains you to be the best candidate for jobs in the beauty industry.
A Robust Placement Program
Designed by industry leaders, their placement program enhances students' marketability in many ways. They help build their resumes, hold intensive master classes and workshops with successful industry leaders and alumni, build their interview skills, practice mock interviews to refine techniques and host top-notch grooming sessions.
Campus Drives
Each student receives at least 3 one-to-one interview opportunities with renowned brands, where they apply for jobs after receiving detailed job descriptions and fulfilling applicable criteria.
Networking Opportunities
Their Alumni Connect programs provide access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and real-world insights. Meanwhile, the Aptech E-CELL nurtures individuals keen on entrepreneurship.
Job Fairs
They also host job fairs like the most recent one that took place in New Delhi. Iconic beauty brands such as Lakme
Salon, Sephora, Kaya Skin Clinic, Kama Ayurveda, Glam Studio, Cut & Style Salon, Ruby Luxury Salon, Estee
Lauder, MAC and Nykaa, among others, showed up.
Impressive Brand Collaborations
With a network of 50+ prominent brands in the branded salon and beauty retail industries, the academy offers unmatched recruitment opportunities. The top recruiters include:
Lakme
Salon
Nykaa
Tira Beauty
Kryolan
Colorbar
Sephora
Tony & Guy Salon
Kaya Skin Clinic
Green Trends Salon
Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic
& more...
Industry Visits
Since December 2023, the academy arranged visits to 30+ stores of Purplle, Sugar Cosmetics, Nykaa, Kryolan & Colorbar drawing 650+ students. These students received insights into beauty retail, explored job roles, learned about trends and were given access to expert demonstrations.
Influencer Marketing
They also host influencer marketing workshops, focusing on Instagram for them to build a platform. Successful beauty artists also have the chance to become high-earning influencers. On platforms like Instagram, their earnings potential is significant. With follower counts ranging from modest to massive, influencers can earn substantial figures for their posts. On average, this includes earnings from Rs. 40,000 to well over Rs. 4 lakhs per post, depending on their audience size. (Source: The Economic Times.)
Ready to step into a beautiful future? Enrol now with Lakme
Academy Powered by Aptech !
