Russian diamond restrictions cause chaos in EU

(MENAFN) The European diamond industry faces significant disruption following Western sanctions on Russian diamond imports, according to a report by The Times. Traders are encountering challenges in verifying the origin of gems destined for the European Union, leading to delays, increased costs, and customer dissatisfaction.



The ban on Russian diamonds, implemented by the European Union and G7 nations, has prompted a ripple effect throughout the industry. Initially imposed in January, the ban was followed by phased-in restrictions on indirect imports starting from March 1. To ensure compliance and prevent sanctions violations, Western authorities are planning a tracking mechanism to identify the origin of imported diamonds by September.



As part of the enforcement measures, the European Commission has mandated that all diamonds entering the European Union must pass through Antwerp, Belgium, for verification as non-Russian. While the requirement initially applied to rough diamonds larger than one carat, it is set to expand in September to include stones larger than 0.5 carat.



Traders are grappling with cumbersome paperwork and procedural hurdles to demonstrate the origin of each batch of gems. This bureaucratic process has resulted in extended delays in diamond shipments, additional expenses, and frustrations among customers. Previously, diamonds could be processed and delivered to clients within 48 hours, but with the new regulations, the process now takes up to two weeks, leading to financial losses for traders.



According to industry insiders, diamonds from various countries share similar chemical compositions, underscoring the challenges posed by the stringent legislation. The disruption caused by the ban has reverberated across the international jewelry market, with traders lamenting the adverse impact on their operations and profitability.

MENAFN01042024000045015687ID1108042815