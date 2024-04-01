(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Top 7 Strategic Imperatives Revolutionizing Digital Content Services

By Frost & Sullivan

Is your organization prepared for the transformation in digital content services, and the strategic imperatives that are fueling this change?

The digital content services ecosystem is on the cusp of a transformation driven by the exponential growth of internet users, increasing social media engagement, prolific mobile phone usage, and Web 3.0. Now, technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and extended reality (XR), coupled with evolving consumer behavior, and the rise of data-driven analytics are redefining how content is created, distributed, and consumed. Furthermore, the imminent development of the metaverse is enticing technology providers, content creators, and hardware manufacturers towards opportunities like innovative generative AI (GenAI) applications, ad-supported video streaming, integrated video platforms, digital advertising, and social gaming.

But before capitalizing on these opportunities, ICT providers are being pushed to tackle critical strategic imperatives that could impede growth. From new business models and disruptive technologies to transformative megatrends, let's delve into the top 7 imperatives that ecosystem players should prepare for:

Direct-to-consumer streaming services shrinking traditional distribution channels: Streaming giants are bypassing intermediaries with direct-to-consumer approaches, reshaping content distribution. This is pushing providers to customize portfolios and harness models like subscription video on demand (SVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), and advertising video on demand (AVOD).



Edge computing for minimized latency: Real-time, high-definition content delivery and edge technologies are pivotal in maintaining conversion rates and reducing customer churn. Resultantly, content delivery network (CDN) providers feel compelled to transition into edge platform providers, blurring the lines between CDN, cloud, and telecommunications services. Integrating GenAI: Startups and large enterprises are scrambling to integrate GenAI into their products and workflows, intensifying the need for scaling up data centers through dedicated AI chips. Further, businesses feel the pressure to keep pace with new technology developments as software vendors strive to integrate GenAI into as many applications as possible.



Capitalizing on 5G: The rollout of 5G networks is expected to boost content delivery speeds, enabling richer and more interactive digital experiences. Now, leveraging the speed and throughput of 5G will be a game changer for applications like cloud gaming, autonomous vehicles, and virtual reality. The rise of e-sports and social gaming in mainstream entertainment: Customers are spending more time and money on digital entertainment, intensifying the need for providers to augment social gaming and user engagement leveraging XR, automated game development, and integrated gaming on digital media platforms.



Virtual reality (VR) platforms for interactive content delivery: Companies are increasingly launching VR and mixed reality (MR) platforms to provide immersive and interactive digital content. This is expected to redefine CX, creating new revenue streams through physical-to-virtual, virtual-to-physical, and virtual-to-virtual models, heightening the need for robust content management. Blockchain empowered creators: Digital content creators are adopting blockchain technologies to receive direct payments from consumers, bypassing traditional platforms. This is empowering creators to personalize their services and supercharge existing revenue models leveraging innovation in online video platforms (OVPs) and online ad spaces.

How will you equip your teams to adapt to these strategic imperatives and future-proof your growth strategies?

Harnessing the benefits of CPQ solutions: Digitalization of the sales cycle, accelerated by the pandemic and Russo-Ukrainian war is popularizing cloud-based, CPQ (configure, price, quote) software solutions. These are helping enterprises navigate challenging macroeconomic conditions by automating quote creation, contract negotiations, subscription management, and product configuration for complex products/services.

Data security and compliance: As digital content services grow, companies face increasing data security risks and complex regulatory environments that impede operations. Additionally, digital skill gaps in the workforce and internal resistance when implementing new technologies are hindering innovation and growth.

Predictive analytics to enhance competitive strategies: AI-driven predictive analytics is being used to curate and distribute digital content more effectively, enabling better targeting and efficiency. This is pushing providers to develop advanced tools tailored for the metaverse and immersive services, extracting actionable insights from user data.

In conclusion, the strategic imperatives outlined above are instrumental in unlocking new growth avenues across the digital content services ecosystem. By embracing disruptive technologies, strategic partnerships, and innovation, providers can pivot their growth strategies to align with evolving customer expectations, thereby accelerating digital transformation.

Do your strategists have the analytical tools to identify new technologies and growth opportunities that emerge from this transformation?

