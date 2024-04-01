2 Americans Among Foreigners Held In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The interim government says two US citizens are among several foreigners currently detained in Afghanistan.

The foreign citizens have been detained for violating Afghanistan's laws, the Islamic Emirate's spokesman said in an interview.

Zabihullah Mujahid told TOLOnews:“I think there are two Americans, and the reasons for their visit (to Afghanistan) are not clear yet.”

He stressed:“Whatever the reasons, anyone coming here is obliged to observe the laws of Afghanistan. Anyone who gets an Afghan visa means they agree to follow our laws.”

Last week, NBC News reported two American citizens were being held by the interim government.

Earlier, the US State Department had called the detention of the Americans a significant hurdle to constructive engagement with IEA.

mud

Visits: 19