Romania Joins Schengen Area, Issuing Uniform Visas

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In a significant milestone for the nation, Romania officially became a full member of the Schengen Area on March 31st, 2024. This grants Romanians and other Schengen citizens the freedom of movement within the zone without border checks at air and sea ports.

This achievement marks the culmination of years of effort by Romanian authorities, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It comes 17 years after Romania's accession to the European Union.

“This is a vital step not just for Romania, but for our partners as well,” said a government spokesperson.“Romanian citizens can now enjoy the benefits of borderless travel within the Schengen Area, just as Europeans visiting Romania will experience the same ease of movement.”

The impact extends beyond individual citizens. Schengen membership is expected to stimulate business ties between Romania and other member states, boost tourism, and facilitate academic exchanges within the Union and with third countries.

Effective immediately, Romanian diplomatic and consular missions will begin issuing uniform short-term Schengen visas. These visas allow citizens of non-Schengen countries to travel directly from Romania for tourism or business purposes to other member states, eliminating the need for additional applications.

“All necessary measures have been taken, including at the Cairo Consular Section, to ensure a smooth and swift transition to issuing visas under the new regulations,” the spokesperson added.

The Romanian government remains committed to securing a decision on lifting land border controls at the earliest opportunity, signifying full membership in the Schengen Area.