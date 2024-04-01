Ukraine`s power imports nearly three times in volume

(MENAFN) The Energy Ministry in Kiev has reported a significant uptick in Ukrainian electricity imports, nearly tripling in volume, as the country grapples with the aftermath of devastating Russian attacks on its infrastructure. Following the onslaught of air and missile strikes by the Russian military, Ukraine has ceased almost all exports of electrical power.



According to statements issued by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, power generation facilities, transmission lines, and distribution systems across the country have suffered extensive damage. This damage has prompted Ukraine to ramp up its electricity imports to meet domestic demand.



Recent projections from the ministry indicate a sharp increase in electricity imports, with an estimated 14,900 megawatt-hours (Mwh) expected for the current day, while exports are anticipated to be negligible. This surge comes after Ukraine imported 12,784 Mwh of electric power on Saturday, marking a stark contrast to the modest daily exports of 1,033 Mwh.



The ministry has also raised concerns about further attacks on critical energy infrastructure facilities. Reports indicate that Russia targeted a crucial facility in the Lviv region, exacerbating the damage caused by previous strikes. Additionally, power lines in the Kiev region were reportedly damaged, resulting in temporary blackouts for over 1,400 households.



Among the notable strikes was an attack on the Dnieper Hydro Power Plant (HPP) in Zaporozhye, where the facility caught fire, further exacerbating Ukraine's energy crisis. This attack significantly reduced the generating capacity of the DTEK group, Ukraine's largest private power generating company, highlighting the severe impact of the ongoing conflict on the country's energy sector.

