American Senate approves budget bill preventing government closure

(MENAFN) In a decisive move, United States lawmakers approved a USD1.2 trillion spending bill on Saturday, ensuring the continued operation of the government and averting the looming threat of a partial shutdown. After months of deliberation, the Senate passed the measure with a 74-24 vote, sending it to President Joe Biden for final approval, as he has signaled his intention to sign it into law.



The passage of the bill came after Senate leaders engaged in extensive negotiations on Friday, discussing various amendments that were ultimately rejected. This delay in proceedings extended beyond the set deadline of midnight on Friday, leading to heightened anticipation and uncertainty.



The comprehensive 1,012-page bill allocates over 70 percent of its funds towards defense spending, with USD886 billion designated for the United States Defense Department. Additionally, the legislation provides crucial funding for military, homeland security, healthcare, and other essential services, ensuring their operation through September 30.



Despite its significance, the bill notably excludes provisions for military aid to key allies such as Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel. These proposals are part of a separate bill that has been disregarded by the Republican-led House of Representatives.



The lengthy process of reaching an agreement on government funding spanned six months into the current fiscal year. Conservatives within the Senate, advocating for stricter policy mandates and deeper spending cuts, contributed to the prolonged negotiations. However, efforts to include new funds for border security along the United States-Mexico border ultimately failed to materialize, underscoring the challenges and complexities inherent in the budgetary process.

