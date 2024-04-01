Accumulative of Russian diesel on tanker vessels reaches pre-pandemic highs

(MENAFN) According to recent data from energy analytics firm Kpler, the volume of Russian diesel held in floating storage at sea has surged to its highest levels since at least 2017, as reported by Bloomberg on Friday. Over the span of ten days leading up to March 17, an average of 6.2 million barrels of Russian diesel was observed on tankers, marking a significant increase compared to previous years.



This spike in diesel storage surpasses levels seen in early 2023, when the European Union implemented a ban on Russian oil and petroleum product shipments by sea in response to geopolitical tensions. It also exceeds the buildup observed in 2020 during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted global fuel demand.



The reasons behind this recent glut in diesel storage remain unclear, though Bloomberg suggests that stricter enforcement of United States sanctions on Russian oil exports may be a contributing factor. In response to the Ukraine conflict, the United States, along with the European Union, G7, and allied nations, has imposed various sanctions on Russian crude, including an embargo and price caps.



Furthermore, heightened sanctions have targeted intermediaries and individual vessels involved in Russian oil exports, including those operated by Sovcomflot, Russia's state-owned tanker company. However, despite these efforts, the volume of diesel held in floating storage continues to remain notably elevated by historical standards, indicating ongoing complexities in global energy markets amidst geopolitical tensions.

MENAFN01042024000045015687ID1108042772