Greatest foreign holder of American debt unveiled

(MENAFN) In a significant development on the global economic front, Japan has solidified its position as the largest overseas holder of United States Treasuries, surpassing the USD1.15 trillion mark in January, according to data recently released by the United States Treasury. Tokyo's holdings of United States debt have steadily expanded, with Japanese investors boosting their stash of Treasuries to USD1.153 trillion in January from USD1.138 trillion in December, marking a continued upward trend since August 2023.



The data also revealed shifts in the holdings of the two other major holders of United States government debt – China and the United Kingdom. China's holdings experienced a notable decline of USD18.6 billion in January, dropping to USD797.7 billion after two consecutive months of increases. Despite being historically one of the largest holders, China's Treasury holdings have remained below the USD1 trillion mark since April 2022, indicating a potential shift in its investment strategy towards diversification of foreign assets.



Similarly, the United Kingdom witnessed a slight decrease in its Treasury holdings, down by USD200 million from the previous month to USD753.5 billion. This decline follows a record high set in December and marks the first decrease in four months.



Experts suggest that Beijing's decision to reduce its share of United States debt may align with its broader efforts to diversify its foreign exchange reserves and promote the internationalization of the yuan. Meanwhile, Japan's continued accumulation of United States Treasuries underscores its significance as a key player in the global financial markets.



Overall, foreign holdings of United States Treasuries experienced a slight decline in January, totaling USD8.02 trillion compared to USD8.06 trillion in December. Despite this recent fluctuation, Treasuries held by foreigners have expanded by 8.6 percent compared to the previous year, highlighting the enduring appeal of United States government debt among international investors amidst evolving geopolitical and economic dynamics.

