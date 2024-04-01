Al Rayyan Edge Al Duhail

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Rayyan defeated Al Duhail 2-0 on Sunday at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Week 19 of the Expo Stars League. Brazilian striker Roger Guedes scored both goals for Al Rayyan in the 80th and 86th minutes. Al Rayyan raised their tally to 35 points, consolidating their position in fourth place. Meanwhile, Al Duhail's points remained at 22, as they suffered their eighth loss of the season, placing them sixth in the standings.

