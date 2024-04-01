Department Of Meteorology Expects Partly Cloudy Weather Today With Chance Of Scattered Rain

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Monday will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, the report added.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places at times.
Offshore, it will be westerly - northwesterly 5 - 15 KT.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 5 - 9 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.
