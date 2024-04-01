QCS And Houston Methodist Host Ramadan Ghabga For Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to support and empower cancer patients which is a key component of its emotional and community programmes, the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) in partnership with Houston Methodist hosted its second“Ghabgat AlAmal” for cancer patients and their families, at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.

The event was attended by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, chairman of QCS, Mona Ashkanani, director general of QCS, and Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services represented by Talal Braidy, Regional Director of Global Development, and Najla AlHudaib, Senior Country manager in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as the ambassadors of Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Kuwait, and a number public and media figures.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani appreciated Houston Methodist Global's efforts in the health sector and its active role in supporting QCS and its programmes.

He acknowledged the importance of the ongoing partnership and the importance of the MoU signed between QCS and Houston Methodist last year, which reflects the commitment of both organizations to the communities they serve, and the effective partnership that contributes to achieving goals that are in the interest of all, emphasizing that cancer control requires concerted efforts to confront the disease.

He also highlighted that the agreement between the two parties provides an opportunity to build close partnerships to spread awareness and contribute to the provision of health and humanitarian services to cancer patients.

“The two organizations are cooperating in affirmation of the charity's vision to make Qatar a leader in cancer prevention and control,” he added.

Mona Ashkanani said that such events reflect QCS's mission to to prevent cancer and mitigate its effects in Qatar, by working with key partners to raise community awareness, support, empower and advocate for those living with the disease.

It also confirms the society's commitment to its role towards patients and their families while advancing professional development and scientific research in the field of cancer.

“We are keen to provide all means of support to this group, whether it was monetary, psychological, societal or raising awareness. QCS has launched several related programs that shed light on bright patient models who were able to conquer and overcome the disease, and with Allah's grace were granted a new radiance filled with life loving,” she added.

Ashkanani expressed her happiness to host this year's ghabga, and said“this event during the holy month of Ramadan is a great opportunity to prove to the community that cancer is curable, and to raise awareness among community members about the challenges that patients face during and post treatment.”

Talal Braidy extended his gratitude for hosting this event in Doha with QCS, and said,“We are honoured to partner with Qatar Cancer Society and continue to work together to achieve the MoU that Houston Methodist signed last year with QCS as part of our commitment to Leading Medicine in Qatar and the region. We look forward to further expanding our collaborations and to supporting QCS's efforts to raise awareness about cancer, empowering patients and advancing scientific research opportunities in the field.”

QCS's programmes aim to achieve a set of goals, the most important of which is identifying the special needs of cancer patients and survivors, their families and caregivers; helping patients deal with the side effects of cancer treatment; and providing patients, survivors and their families with information about the services available in Qatar.

In addition to providing information and advice to maintain a healthy lifestyle and improve the physical and psychological capabilities of patients and survivors to practice their daily life activities as much as possible, improving their quality of life during and post treatment and overcome the effects associated with process and help them reactivate their role in society after conquering the condition.