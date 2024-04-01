Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Tabu, Kareena And Kriti Starrer Mints ₹29.25 Crore In India, ₹15 Crore Overseas

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood movie 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, was released in theatres on Friday, March 29. The box office collection figures of Day 3 indicate a surge in collection in domestic business against the previous day's numbers to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted ₹29.25 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. On Day 3, the film co-produced by Rhea Kapoor minted ₹10.25 crore net, as per early estimates its opening day, the film collected ₹9.25 crore net, as per the report. Crew witnessed an increase in collection over the next two days. On March 30, it raked in ₹9.75 crore net read: Crew Box Office Collection Day 2: Tabu, Kareena and Kriti starrer film inches close to ₹20 crore mark, mints ₹9.6 croreConsidering the film's global business, the Ekta Kapoor co-production raked in ₹15 crore overseas.
Also read: Horror sets cash registers ringing for Bollywood moviesRajesh Krishnan's directorial film had an overall 28.85% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also a part of the cast apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.
The film is produced by production houses Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network in a post on Instagram claimed that the film raked in ₹20.07 crore gross worldwide on Day 1 and ₹21.06 crore gross on Day 2 taking the total to ₹41.13 crore gross. The production house had earlier claimed that this remarkable feat is the highest collection for a female-led movie on Day 1.Also read: Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 7: Kunal Kemmu's movie earns ₹1.2 crore as it eyes ₹20 crore mark worldwideThe film registered 29.93% overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, March 31. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy of 63.75%, and Bengaluru was close behind where it stood at 51.00%. Followed by Mumbai, Hindi occupancy stood at 34.50%.Also read: Films releasing this weekend: From Crew to The Goat Life, movies to watch in theatresFilm trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated,“EXCELLENT HOLD... #Crew strengthens its position on Day 2 [Sat], after an impressive start on Day 1 [#GoodFriday holiday]... Urban centres are super-strong, while mass pockets are good / decent.\"While giving details about the movie's collection, the analyst stated, \"The 2-day total exceeds ALL pre-release expectations and calculations... It's a given that Day 3 [Sun] will punch higher numbers than Day 1 and 2, which means it's eyeing ₹33 cr+ [or thereabouts] in its *opening weekend*, which is truly FANTASTIC.\"Also read: OTT releases this week: Farrey, Patna Shukla to Great Indian Kapil Show; movies, web series to watch over the weekendFilm trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X stated,“After a strong Good Friday debut, #Crew maintains its momentum with another day of double-digit collections on Saturday.”
