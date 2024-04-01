Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: Court Sends Delhi CM To Judicial Custody Till April 15

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under ED custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, was produced before the Rouse Avenue court at 11.30 am today, April 1. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15. Earlier, the court on March 28 extended Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the AAP supremo on March 21 in an alleged liquor policy case investigative team filed a remand request on Thursday, claiming they need more time to question Delhi CM to confront him with other individuals. The ED informed the court that“statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded.\"“He is deliberately not cooperating with us,\" said ASG SV Raju who is representing the ED while asserting that Kejriwal's statements have been recorded but he gave evasive replies ED alleged that Kejriwal was one of the key conspirators in the liquor scam. According to the federal agency, the Delhi CM received several crores of rupees as a kickback from 'South Group' for formulating the Delhi excise policy and using that capital in the Goa and Punjab elections all the LIVE Updates on Arvind Kejriwal news here,
MENAFN01042024007365015876ID1108042752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.