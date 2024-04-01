Mamata Banerjee Claims She Named Opposition Alliance INDIA: 5 Things West Bengal CM Said In Her First Election Rally

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asserted that she had christened the Opposition coalition as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).She was speaking while kicking off her campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 on March 31. She chose Mahua Moitra's Krishnanagar constituency as the starting point for her electoral drive.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Maharally Highlights: Priyanka Gandhi announces 5 demands, Rahul accuses BJP of 'match-fixing'During her speech, Banerjee primarily targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Here are 10 things CM Banerjee said during the campaign rally INDIAThe West Bengal CM claimed that she had named the Opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). \"I created the INDIA bloc. I gave it its name. I will take care of it even after the elections,\" she said BJP getting 400 seats\"BJP is saying that it will get 400 seats. If that's the case then why are ED and CBI being used? BJP will lose badly in Bengal,\" she said Read: 'Decide who your father is': BJP issues show-cause notice to West Bengal MP Dilip Ghosh over comment on Mamata Banerjee\"They had raised the slogan of crossing 200 during the assembly elections as well. Eventually, they were halted at 77 seats. Later, 15 more of them joined our party. I would tell the BJP to first cross 200, then think about diving for 400,\" she added CPI(M)-CongressShe spoke about the CPI(M)-Congress“understanding” in the state.\"In Bengal, there's no alliance, only confusion. Here, CPI(M)-Congress-BJP are fighting against us. Remember, voting for CPM means voting for BJP. And, voting for Congress also means voting for BJP. We are fighting alone. If no one comes to your call, then go alone.\"On ED-CBI raidsBanerjee also indicated that there was an“understanding” among the BJP, the CPI(M) and the Congress.\"In Bengal, no CPI(M) leader's house is raided by the ED-CBI. I don't want that to happen. No Congress leader's house in Bengal is raised. And, I don't want that either. However, Trinamool has not compromised with the BJP in Bengal and will not do so,\" she said India no longer being 'the best'The Bengal CM sang a song about India being“the best in the world”. However, she stopped midway and said, \"It was before, but it is no longer the best.”Also Read: Mamata Banerjee terms CAA, 'trap', says, 'If you apply, you will become foreigner for 5 years'“Our country is no longer the best among all nations. However, I wish well for the country. I wish well for Bengal. So, I'm telling you, 'If you too wish well for the country, then throw the BJP out of power.'\"(With agency inputs)



