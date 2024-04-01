Commercial LPG, Jet Fuel Prices Cut Ahead Of Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders in the range of ₹30.5- ₹32.0 across the four metros. The reduction in prices comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which are scheduled to start on 19 April the national capital, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder is priced at ₹1,764.50, lower by ₹30.5. In March, the price was at ₹1,795 per cylinder, the prices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were lowered by ₹32, ₹31.5 and ₹30.5 to ₹1,879, ₹1,717.50 and ₹1,930 per cylinder with effect from Monday prices were raised by about ₹25 on 1 March reduction in prices may come as a relief for hotels and restaurants, the major consumers of commercial LPG cylinders. LPG prices are usually revised on the first of every month, and sometimes within the month, in a move which may ease cost of airlines' operations and may also lower flight ticket prices, the OMCs have also reduced the prices of aviation turbine fuel. The price of ATF for domestic airlines in Delhi has been set at ₹1,00,893.63 per kilolitre, lower by ₹502.91 from ₹1,01,396.54 in March Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, jet fuel will be sold for ₹1,09,898.61, ₹94,466.41 and ₹1,04,973.36 per kilolitre, against ₹1,10,297, ₹94,809 and ₹1,05,399 in March prices for Indian airlines on international operations have been revised downwards to $918.01 per kilolitre in Delhi, $956.91 in Kolkata, $917.28 in Mumbai, $913.83 per kilolitre, from $921.4, $959.49, $919.49 and $916.49 per kilolitre, respectively in March, the government announced a cut of ₹100 in domestic cooking gas prices and also extend the ₹300 subsidy for LPG cylinders for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for the upcoming fiscal (FY25) with an outgo of ₹12,000 crore oil marketing companies also reduced the price of petrol and diesel by around ₹2 per litre with effect from 15 March, after a nearly two-year hiatus, just ahead of the imposition of the model code of conduct for the general elections.

