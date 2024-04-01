Extra bicep curls with your cappuccino? GymNation expands into coffee market with the launch of the world’s first Fit-Café™ concept

(MENAFN- currentglobal)

March 28th, 2024, Dubai, UAE: GymNation, the homegrown UAE fitness brand, has today announced that due to unprecedented growth, it is reaching capacity across its 12 UAE gym locations and diversifying into a new market, brewing up a storm with the launch of its first-ever branded coffee shop.

By creating weighted coffee cups and utensils that double as dumbbells, The Daily Grind Fit-Café™ aims to promote active lifestyles by turning every sip and every bite into a rep. Other features include a queuing system that pushes you to run while you wait and espresso's that require some pulling power to grind down fresh coffee beans.

Loren Holland, Founder and CEO, GymNation said, “GymNation launched because we felt for too long UAE residents had been overcharged for substandard gym facilities. We’ve now grown to 12 locations, with twelve more in fit-out and over 65,000 members, becoming the UAE’s largest gym. However, as we continue on our ambition to make going to the gym less intimidating, more affordable, accessible, and fun for everyone we are reaching the limits of our ability to take on new members.”



“Core to GymNation’s DNA is to challenge tradition and coffee is ripe for disruption with the UAE’s coffee sector expected to grow to over $325m by 2028*. The Daily Grind café will do for coffee culture what GymNation has done for health and wellness. Some might think this is a tall order, but we’re serious about giving this our best shot. It’s a frothy market, but as we have done with the gym industry, we are ready to roast the competition by making even going for a coffee an opportunity to stay active and improve health and well-being, with the world’s first-ever Fit-Café concept™,” he continued.





