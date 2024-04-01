SC Issues Notice To Centre, ASI, Madhya Pradesh Govt On Plea Against 'Scientific Survey' Of Bhojshala Complex

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Supreme Court on Monday, April 1, issued a notice to the Centre, ASI and Madhya Pradesh government on plea against 'scientific survey' of Bhojshala complex in Dhar district.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.