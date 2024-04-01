Turkey declares sudden interest rate hike

(MENAFN) In a move that caught economists and investors off guard, the Turkish central bank announced a substantial increase in its benchmark interest rate by 500 basis points to 50 percent on Thursday. This unexpected decision comes amidst mounting concerns over skyrocketing inflation rates, with the country's year-on-year inflation reaching a staggering 67 percent in February.



While many experts had anticipated the central bank to maintain the status quo on interest rates, citing a Reuters poll forecasting rates to remain at 45 percent, the monetary policy committee emphasized the need for decisive action in response to the "higher than expected" surge in inflation. The announcement signals a significant departure from the central bank's previous stance, as it had paused a series of dramatic rate hikes implemented over eight successive months from June to January.



The central bank's decision to raise interest rates has been described as a "strong signal" by analysts, indicating Governor Fatih Karahan's determination to address the country's inflationary challenges. Karahan, who assumed office following the unexpected resignation of former Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, is tasked with steering Turkey’s monetary policy amid mounting economic pressures.



Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets in London, commented on the central bank's move, noting that it has "stunned the market." This interest rate hike marks the first major policy decision under Governor Karahan's leadership, signaling a proactive approach to curbing inflation and stabilizing Turkey’s economy.



As Turkey grapples with soaring inflation rates and economic uncertainty, the central bank's bold decision to raise interest rates underscores the challenges facing policymakers and the urgency of addressing the country's economic vulnerabilities. Moving forward, all eyes will be on Governor Karahan as he navigates Turkey’s monetary policy landscape and works to restore stability and confidence in the economy.

