Amitabh Bachchan Shares Nostalgic Picture, Reveals Jumped From 30-Foot Cliff Without Harness


4/1/2024 4:01:55 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It is a 'throwback Monday' for Amitabh Bachchan as he took to Instagram to share a picture of an old action scene where he had to jump off a 30-foot cliff without any safety measures. Through the nostalgic picture, he shared that back in the '80s there was 'no harness, no face replacement, no VFX... and also no mattress'.

Sharing the post he wrote, "taking off from a 30 foot cliff for an action sequence .. no harness, no face replacement, no VFX .. and landing .. err .. on mattresses .. if you were lucky ..
Those were the days my friend."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Kalki 2898 AD' will be released soon and is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. The film is set to be released in theaters on May 8, this year.

