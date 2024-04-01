Kerala: Summer Rains Expected In 4 Districts Today; Sea Storms In Coastal Areas Likely To Continue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A warning has been issued regarding potential coastal impacts in the state today, with the Disaster Management Authority cautioning of impending sea storms. This alert extends for an additional two days, with high waves predicted. Along the coasts of Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu, a continued high wave warning remains in effect. Additionally, the Disaster Management Authority has advised vigilance against potential swell surges along other coastal areas.

In light of this, coastal residents are urged to exercise caution. Thiruvananthapuram has implemented restrictions on coastal tourist attractions as a precautionary measure. The state fisheries department has established a control room to address any emergencies that may arise effectively.

At the same time, there is a possibility of summer rains in the state today. According to the latest notification, rain is likely in 4 districts today. Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki districts are likely to receive rain today.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of continued high waves and sea storms for another day, indicating a possibility of further sea attacks in the state. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has informed that the Kerala coast and South Tamil Nadu coast will experience high waves and storms up to 0.5 meters to 1.5 meters today.

Fishermen and coastal residents beware.

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.