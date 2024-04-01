PM Modi Releases Commemorative Coin On 90Th Anniversary Of Reserve Bank Of India (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Monday (April 1) honored the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by unveiling a special coin. This commemorative Rs 90 denomination coin, crafted from 99.99% pure silver and weighing approximately 40 grams, representing the rich legacy and achievements of the RBI over nine decades.

Emblazoned with the iconic RBI emblem at its center, the coin bears the inscription "RBI@90" below, symbolizing the institution's enduring contribution to India's financial resilience.

Adorning the coin is the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, a profound emblem of India's cultural and democratic ethos, with the national motto "Satyamev Jayate" engraved in Devanagari script beneath it.

Established as the central banking authority of the nation, the RBI plays a pivotal role in India's economic landscape. It traces its origins to the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission, with its operations formally commencing on April 1, 1935, under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (II of 1934).